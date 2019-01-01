 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  CBD Relax Bears Gummies 50mg (5 count)

CBD Relax Bears Gummies 50mg (5 count)

by Green Roads

CBD Relax Bears Gummies 50mg (5 count)

$7.50MSRP

These sweet CBD gummy bears produce a calming effect that can relieve anxiety in stressful situations at work or school. Our CBD gummies can also provide relief after the gym, a long night out, and any other situation in between which is why they now come in practical on-the-go packages that can be taken with you wherever you go! Like all Green Roads items in our collection, our relax gummies are made with pure CBD extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States. All our products have been formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and have been lab tested to ensure potency and purity.

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”