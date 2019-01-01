About this product

These sweet CBD gummy bears produce a calming effect that can relieve anxiety in stressful situations at work or school. Our CBD gummies can also provide relief after the gym, a long night out, and any other situation in between which is why they now come in practical on-the-go packages that can be taken with you wherever you go! Like all Green Roads items in our collection, our relax gummies are made with pure CBD extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States. All our products have been formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and have been lab tested to ensure potency and purity.