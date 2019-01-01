 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Relief Toads Gummies 400mg (40 count)

CBD Relief Toads Gummies 400mg (40 count)

by Green Roads

$59.99MSRP

Green Roads Relief Toads are formulated to provide relief after a stressful day at work or a rigorous workout. Our CBD candy Relief Toads will make it easier to complete your daily tasks and continue with your daily routine. Just like all of our CBD edibles, Green Roads Relief Toads 400 MG is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Additionally, all our CBD formulas are third-party lab tested to ensure that what is on the label is precisely what is in the package. At Green Roads, we are deeply committed to providing our customers with the best CBD products. Our CBD is extracted from the finest hemp plants cultivated on farms in the United States. Furthermore, our CBD is obtained using a supercritical CO2 extraction method that makes our products the purest in the market.

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”