About this product

Green Roads Relief Toads are formulated to provide relief after a stressful day at work or a rigorous workout. Our CBD candy Relief Toads will make it easier to complete your daily tasks and continue with your daily routine. Just like all of our CBD edibles, Green Roads Relief Toads 400 MG is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the industry. Additionally, all our CBD formulas are third-party lab tested to ensure that what is on the label is precisely what is in the package. At Green Roads, we are deeply committed to providing our customers with the best CBD products. Our CBD is extracted from the finest hemp plants cultivated on farms in the United States. Furthermore, our CBD is obtained using a supercritical CO2 extraction method that makes our products the purest in the market.