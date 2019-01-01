About this product
Made with pure hemp extract oil, our CBD skin cream contains all-natural and soothing ingredients like vitamin E, grape seed oil, and other essential oils. Like every CBD product in the Green Roads collection, our Skin Relief Cream is formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and has been tested by a third-party lab to ensure the highest quality and purity. All Green Roads products are made in the United States and comply with all regulations.
