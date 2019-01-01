 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

CBD Skin Relief Cream

by Green Roads

Green Roads Topicals Lotions CBD Skin Relief Cream

$39.99MSRP

About this product

Made with pure hemp extract oil, our CBD skin cream contains all-natural and soothing ingredients like vitamin E, grape seed oil, and other essential oils. Like every CBD product in the Green Roads collection, our Skin Relief Cream is formulated by a licensed pharmacist with decades of experience in the industry and has been tested by a third-party lab to ensure the highest quality and purity. All Green Roads products are made in the United States and comply with all regulations.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”