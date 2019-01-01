 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. CBD Sleepy Z’s Gummies 50mg (2 count)

CBD Sleepy Z’s Gummies 50mg (2 count)

by Green Roads

Write a review
Green Roads Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles CBD Sleepy Z’s Gummies 50mg (2 count)

$10.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep. Each gummy, shaped like the letter Z, delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin. These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine. These candies are tested by an external lab for quality, like all products by Green Roads.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”