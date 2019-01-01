About this product
Green Roads’ Sleepy Z’s combine the relaxing power of CBD with melatonin, which may support a good night’s sleep. Each gummy, shaped like the letter Z, delivers a 25mg of CBD and .5mg of melatonin. These gummies are the perfect way to unwind at the end of the evening, and enhance your nighttime routine. These candies are tested by an external lab for quality, like all products by Green Roads.
About this brand
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”