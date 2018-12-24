 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Grape CBD Soothe Syrup 60mg

by Green Roads

5.06
$29.99MSRP

About this product

Like all Green Roads products, CBD soothe syrup is pharmacist-formulated with hemp-derived CBD and is always lab-tested to ensure that what’s on the label is what’s in the bottle.

WinfordKnapp

I have ordered CBD syrup to help with sleep issues and slight anxiety and it works like a charm! CBD twice a day is much better than taking other medicines as it has no side effects.

DuncanThomsonye

Thanks a million Green Roads World!! The CBD syrup that I have ordered got delivered one day before the given date. I am so happy about the service you give and I have started using grape flavor CBD syrup with a tea at night. It is quite relaxing as of now and I sleep at night peacefully. Now again I will surely order this product in bulk since I feel it can be a lifetime help for me with CBD syrup usage.

MaynardEsdpino

I can say about CBD syrup in simple words: No side effects, easy to use, good taste, best quality, affordable price, timely deliverance. What all can you expect when you purchase online? I am completely satisfied with the product as it cured my chronic back pain which I had for many years.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”