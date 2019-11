WiflburnCarnes on November 27th, 2018

Usually I am scared to use a product for the first time. But after reading the reviews I have bought a 180ml bottle of CBD syrup(mango flavour) since I had sleep issues. The dosage which I used was 2 table spoons before bed time and it is a miracle that I do sleep every night peacefully. Thank you so much for this product. It makes me to say just ‘wow’.