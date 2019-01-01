 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. CBD Terp Toads – 20 mg

CBD Terp Toads – 20 mg

by Green Roads

$4.99MSRP

About this product

Sweet and relaxing, these tasty terpene-infused toads are guaranteed to be loved by everyone! Our Terp Toads are 100% GMO-free and are available in three delicious, tropical flavors: Pineapple Express, Strawberry AK, and Blueberry OG. Colorful and delightfully tasty, these gummy amphibians will surely brighten up your day. Just like all of our products, Green Roads Terp Toads is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and triple lab tested to ensure that what is on the label is what is in the package.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”