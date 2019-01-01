About this product

Sweet and relaxing, these tasty terpene-infused toads are guaranteed to be loved by everyone! Our Terp Toads are 100% GMO-free and are available in three delicious, tropical flavors: Pineapple Express, Strawberry AK, and Blueberry OG. Colorful and delightfully tasty, these gummy amphibians will surely brighten up your day. Just like all of our products, Green Roads Terp Toads is formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and triple lab tested to ensure that what is on the label is what is in the package.