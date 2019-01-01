About this product
Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. Just like all Green Roads products, CBD Terpenes are based on vegetable-derived glycerin, and include only CBD produced using supercritical CO2 extraction. All products are formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and triple lab tested to ensure that what’s on the label is what’s in the bottle.
