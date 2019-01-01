 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Sour Diesel CBD Terpenes Oil 100mg

by Green Roads

About this product

Just like all Green Roads products, this CBD Terpenes are based on vegetable-derived glycerin, and include only CBD produced using supercritical CO2 extraction. All products are formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and triple lab tested to ensure that what’s on the label is what’s in the bottle.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”