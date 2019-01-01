 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Dab Crystals 1000mg

Dab Crystals 1000mg

by Green Roads

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Crystalline CBD is the secondary product of winterization following CBD extraction, which isolates CBD molecules from the rest of the extracted plant matter causing them to form crystals, hence the term crystalline isolate. This extremely pure form of CBD can be infused into food or beverages, formulated into other CBD products like topicals or sublinguals, vaporized, and even consumed directly. While most people prefer to vaporize it, CBD crystals can be infused into food or beverages like smoothies or breakfast bowls. Thanks to its light taste, CBD concentrate crystals won’t alter the taste of your foods so you can get all the benefits of CBD and terpenes without sacrificing any flavor. As always, Green Roads CBD Crystal is hemp-derived, pharmacist-formulated, and lab-tested to ensure that what’s on the label is what’s in the package.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”