Crystalline CBD is the secondary product of winterization following CBD extraction, which isolates CBD molecules from the rest of the extracted plant matter causing them to form crystals, hence the term crystalline isolate. This extremely pure form of CBD can be infused into food or beverages, formulated into other CBD products like topicals or sublinguals, vaporized, and even consumed directly. While most people prefer to vaporize it, CBD crystals can be infused into food or beverages like smoothies or breakfast bowls. Thanks to its light taste, CBD concentrate crystals won’t alter the taste of your foods so you can get all the benefits of CBD and terpenes without sacrificing any flavor. As always, Green Roads CBD Crystal is hemp-derived, pharmacist-formulated, and lab-tested to ensure that what’s on the label is what’s in the package.