About this product

Green Roads CBD Dab Crystals are made with 99.9% pure CBD isolate infused with all-natural terpenes which have been added to enhance the effects of this concentrate. While most people prefer to vaporize it, CBD crystals can be infused into food or beverages like smoothies or breakfast bowls. Thanks to its light taste, CBD concentrate crystals won’t alter the taste of your food so you can get all the benefits of CBD and terpenes without sacrificing the flavor of your food. Just like every product in Green Roads collection, CBD dab crystals are formulated by a licensed pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the industry and are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest purity and quality. Green Roads products use natural ingredients and contain no THC. They are free of solvents, pesticides, metals, and unnatural substances. The CBD and terpenes in Green Roads' products are extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States.