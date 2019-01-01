 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dab Crystals 250mg

by Green Roads

About this product

Green Roads CBD Dab Crystals are made with 99.9% pure CBD isolate infused with all-natural terpenes which have been added to enhance the effects of this concentrate. While most people prefer to vaporize it, CBD crystals can be infused into food or beverages like smoothies or breakfast bowls. Thanks to its light taste, CBD concentrate crystals won’t alter the taste of your food so you can get all the benefits of CBD and terpenes without sacrificing the flavor of your food. Just like every product in Green Roads collection, CBD dab crystals are formulated by a licensed pharmacist with over 20 years of experience in the industry and are third-party lab-tested to ensure the highest purity and quality. Green Roads products use natural ingredients and contain no THC. They are free of solvents, pesticides, metals, and unnatural substances. The CBD and terpenes in Green Roads' products are extracted from industrial hemp cultivated in the United States.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”