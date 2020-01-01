About this product

Pour yourself a mug of Green Roads Hemp Flower coffee for a truly unique experience. Green Roads has combined gourmet Colombian coffee with American hemp to create a brew that offers you an energized body and an "in-the-zone" mind. Our coffee is grown in a protected paradise in Colombia that has been home to two generations of award-winning coffee. It's harvested under a full-moon, which is when the nectar surrounding the beans is at its sweetest. Our hemp is grown on select American farms with certificates of origin and analysis. This combination of premium ingredients creates our Founder's Blend, which offers a feeling and flavor far greater than the sum of its parts. Colombian Coffee & American Hemp Rich, full flavor with notes of nuts, caramel & chocolate Balanced energy for your body & mind Revolutionize your coffee break ritual with this beverage