  5. Green Roads CBD Muscle and Joint Cream On-The-Go 50mg Travel Size

Green Roads CBD Muscle and Joint Cream On-The-Go 50mg Travel Size

by Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!!

$11.99MSRP

About this product

Take CBD with you anywhere with Green Roads 50mg Travel Size Muscle & Joint Cream. This topical gives you on-the-spot support wherever you need it. Green Roads 50mg Travel Size Muscle & Joint Cream gives you support right where you need it no matter where life takes you. This pocket-sized bottle is perfect for gym bags, airplane carry-ons, gloveboxes, and so on. This blend of CBD and soothing botanicals is made with the vision of our co-founder, a licensed compounding pharmacist. Recommended Use: Apply externally every 4 hours on desired area Key Facts With 50mg of CBD Great travel-sized option of our Muscle and Joint Relief Cream. Made with soothing botanicals Pocket-sized support wherever & whenever you need it

About this brand

Green Roads is a Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???