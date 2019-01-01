About this product
The CBD in our roll-on pain cream is obtained from the finest industrial hemp grown in the United States. Just like all our CBD products, Green Roads CBD pain treatments are formulated by a licensed compounding pharmacist and are third-party lab tested to ensure we comply with the highest industry standards and regulations.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Green Roads
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”