 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies

Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies

by Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!!

Write a review
Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Edibles Candy Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies
Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Edibles Candy Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies
Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Edibles Candy Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies
Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Edibles Candy Green Roads CBD - RELAX BEARS - 30 Count - 300MG - CBD Gummies

$43.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Green Roads Relax Bears are the best-tasting CBD Gummies on the market. Each adorable bear delivers 10mg of soothing hemp-derived cannabinoid extracts in a mouth-watering sweet n’ sour gummy. Each bottle offers 30 gummies, giving you the ideal way to incorporate CBD into your daily wellness routine. Like all Green Roads products, Relax Bears are tested for quality by an independent laboratory. You can review the results of the test using a QR code on any package.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads CBD: Award-Winning Hemp Products for a Healthier You !!! Logo
Green Roads is a Pharmacist-Founded CBD Company that has set the Gold Standard for Quality Since the Earliest Days of the Industry. Our Values of Caring, Transparency, & Quality Guide Everything We Do. Our Award-Winning, Natural Hemp-Derived Products Resonate with All People. Green Roads' Also has one of the Industry’s Broadest Product Lines which includes: Oils, Edibles (food), Capsules, Tea, Coffee (beverages), Chocolate, Pet Products (dogs & cats), and Topical CBD. Green Roads Products Help Promote: Sleep, Relaxation, Stress Management, & Recovery. Health & Fitness is a BIG Part of What We Do! Green Roads' is also Soy-Free, Gluten Free, and Vegan! What's not to love???