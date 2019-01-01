 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Stars and Stripes bundle

Stars and Stripes bundle

by Green Roads

Write a review
Green Roads Other Miscellaneous Stars and Stripes bundle

$138.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Whether your plans include a day on the water, a barbeque in the backyard, or fireworks from the comfort of your living room, Green Roads is here to make it as relaxing as possible, with Stars and Stripes Bundle! It includes a special Green Roads bundle box with 300MG CBD relax gummies, 550MG Sublingual CBD oil, & a 1500MG CBD Daily Dose.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”