About this product
Whether your plans include a day on the water, a barbeque in the backyard, or fireworks from the comfort of your living room, Green Roads is here to make it as relaxing as possible, with Stars and Stripes Bundle! It includes a special Green Roads bundle box with 300MG CBD relax gummies, 550MG Sublingual CBD oil, & a 1500MG CBD Daily Dose.
About this brand
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”