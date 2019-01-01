 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Strawberry AK CBD Terpenes Oil 300mg

by Green Roads

About this product

Terpenes are fundamental building blocks of nature. Every living thing produces terpenes to perform diverse biological functions. By infusing our all-natural CBD with terpenes also found in the hemp plant, we take advantage of the entourage effect, creating synergy between plant and human. Our Strawberry AK Terpenes formula includes the terpenes found in the Strawberry AK strain of cannabis and 300 mg of pure CBD.

About this brand

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”