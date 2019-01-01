About this product
Lucky for everyone, pharmacist-formulated 25 mg CBD Froggies are now available in a single dose, ideal for college students, soccer moms, and everyone in between. As with all Green Roads products, 25 mg On The Go! Froggies are pharmacist-formulated, supercritical CO2-extracted and triple lab-tested to ensure what’s on the label is what’s in the package.
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”