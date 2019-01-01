About this product

You are what you eat, so why not try something sweet! With products like our Fruit Bites, Relief Toads, and Froggies, this delicious bundle is your golden ticket to a world of fruity and tropical flavors! Made with pure CBD and pure imagination, our Sweet Tooth Bundle is the perfect way to feel relaxed and relieved with every bite! The best part? You can take them anywhere you go! At Green Roads, we are deeply committed to providing our customers with the best CBD products. Our CBD is extracted from the finest hemp plants and cultivated to the highest standards on farms in the United States. In addition, our CBD is obtained using a supercritical CO2 extraction method that makes our products the purest in the market.