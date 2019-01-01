 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD Daily Dose – 1500 mg Formula

CBD Daily Dose – 1500 mg Formula

by Green Roads

Write a review
Green Roads Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Daily Dose – 1500 mg Formula

$11.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

The 1500 mg CBD Daily Dose is a pre-filled dropper loaded with 1 ML of our 1500 mg CBD Oil formula. Perfect for on-the-go use, this is the best way to make sure you never miss your daily dose of CBD.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Green Roads Logo
Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”