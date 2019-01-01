About this product

Do you find it difficult to relax on long flights? Does traveling interrupt your sleeping patterns? If jet lag or fear of traveling are keeping you from thoroughly enjoying your time away from home, our new CBD travel kit may prove to be your best travel companion. Green Roads’ Traveler’s Bundle comes with some of our best-selling products designed to help you relax and achieve the restful sleep you deserve, whether you are up in the air or down on the ground. Our travel bundle comes in a compact, travel bag that includes a limited-edition sleep mask for a little extra help on catching some zzz’s.