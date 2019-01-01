 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Green Roads

Do you find it difficult to relax on long flights? Does traveling interrupt your sleeping patterns? If jet lag or fear of traveling are keeping you from thoroughly enjoying your time away from home, our new CBD travel kit may prove to be your best travel companion. Green Roads’ Traveler’s Bundle comes with some of our best-selling products designed to help you relax and achieve the restful sleep you deserve, whether you are up in the air or down on the ground. Our travel bundle comes in a compact, travel bag that includes a limited-edition sleep mask for a little extra help on catching some zzz’s.

Green Roads’ mission is to offer users a safe, effective alternative to prescription painkillers, other toxic prescription drugs and over-the-counter drugs that contain harsh chemical compounds alien to nature’s perfect remedies. Our licensed pharmacist compounds creams, salves, oils and edible products that are specially formulated with soothing botanicals, and natural plant-based ingredients including precise combinations of the cannabinoid. Our vision is to bring our customers natural products and understand that, “There’s Always An Alternative!”