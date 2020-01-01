 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Dr. Feelgood
Hybrid

Dr. Feelgood

by Green Rush Advisory Group

Write a review
Green Rush Advisory Group Cannabis Flower Dr. Feelgood

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Dr. Feelgood

Dr. Feelgood

Dr. Feelgood is a beautiful blend of flavors and effects that possesses a tangible medical bent. This cross developed by Colorado Seed Inc. is a blend of Harlequin and Gupta Kush. Mixing the powerful CBD generation of Harlequin with the medical-grade body effects of Dr. Sanjay Gupta Kush creates a strain focused on physical wellness. With equal parts anti-inflammatory and analgesic effects, Dr. Feelgood abates anxiety and culls chronic pain with confidence. 

About this brand

Green Rush Advisory Group Logo
A higher degree of clarity