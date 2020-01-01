 Loading…

Hybrid

Fire OG DabTabs 1g 20-pack

by Green Rush Advisory Group

Fire OG

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  Myrcene
  Limonene
  Caryophyllene

Fire OG is a indica-dominant hybrid strain that is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG Kush. This strain has an aroma similar to Lemon Pledge and has euphoric effects that are potent and long-lasting. Fire OG is one of the strongest OG strains, and is a fan favorite among consumers who have a high THC tolerance. Fire OG gets its name from the frosty red hairs that make the strain appear to look like it is on fire. Fire OG plants typically flower in 9-10 weeks.

