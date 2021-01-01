 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Frankenstein
Indica

Frankenstein

by Green Rush Advisory Group

Write a review
Green Rush Advisory Group Cannabis Flower Frankenstein

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Green Rush Advisory Group Logo
A higher degree of clarity

About this strain

Frankenstein

Frankenstein
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review