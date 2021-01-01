Indica
Frankenstein
by Green Rush Advisory GroupWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Green Rush Advisory Group
A higher degree of clarity
About this strain
Frankenstein
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
Frankenstein is an 80% indica strain whose parents are unknown. Its potency is a talking point among patients and veteran consumers alike, who cherish this indica’s ability to push past the ceiling of their tolerance.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.