Black Betty Wax

by GreenRush Cannabis

About this product

Black Betty Wax by GreenRush Cannabis

About this strain

Black Betty

Black Betty
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Black Betty is a long-lasting sativa-dominant hybrid that stems from East Coast Sour Diesel and AK-47 genetics. With a rich but subtle aroma, Black Betty launches you into soaring euphoria that may be considered too lofty for the novice consumer. Though certainly good for a lazy day, Black Betty is known to induce a forgetfulness so fierce that concentration and productivity can seem impossible for some. As a way of enhancing Black Betty’s flavor, others have bred in Cherry AK-47 for its sweet cherry flavor profile. Black Betty offers growers notable yields following her 64-day flowering cycle, with dense buds that are easy to manicure.

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis Logo
GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.