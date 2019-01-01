About this product
Oregon Diesel is a (potentially) fairly potent (THC levels said to range between 14-22%), happy, lucid, calm and (ultimately) sleep-inducing, (primarily) Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid union of Blackberry and NYC Diesel. Reportedly developed by the Oregon grower to thrive in the Pacific Northwest and to offer consumers a no-limit high, this is a diesel, citrus, pine and berry strain.
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.