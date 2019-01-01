 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Oregon Diesel

Oregon Diesel

by Green Rush Cannabis

Write a review
Green Rush Cannabis Cannabis Flower Oregon Diesel

About this product

Oregon Diesel is a (potentially) fairly potent (THC levels said to range between 14-22%), happy, lucid, calm and (ultimately) sleep-inducing, (primarily) Indica-Dominant, evening hybrid union of Blackberry and NYC Diesel. Reportedly developed by the Oregon grower to thrive in the Pacific Northwest and to offer consumers a no-limit high, this is a diesel, citrus, pine and berry strain.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Oregon Diesel

Oregon Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Oregon Diesel is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines NYC Diesel and Blackberry genetics in a blend bred by Homegrown Natural Wonders specifically for the Pacific Northwest climate. This strain was popularized by Oregrown as they hunted for quality genetics. Oregon Diesel is recommended for nighttime pain relief and its relaxing yet clear-headed effects will calm stress and help you avoid sleepless nights.

About this brand

Green Rush Cannabis Logo