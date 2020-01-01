 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Golden Panda Terp Crystals

Golden Panda Terp Crystals

by GreenRush Cannabis

Write a review
GreenRush Cannabis Concentrates Solvent Golden Panda Terp Crystals

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Golden Panda Terp Crystals by GreenRush Cannabis

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Golden Panda

Golden Panda

Gold Panda is a cross between Golden Pineapple and Gold Nugget. This sativa-dominant hybrid has the earthiness and trichome production of Girl Scout Cookies, with light green buds that pack rich tropical and spicy notes. Like other Kush derivatives, this strain is built to fight physical discomfort, showing powerful body effects stilted by a luminous mental state brought forward by its recessive Jack Herer genetics. 

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis Logo
GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.