Mt. Rainier #10 Terp Crystals

by GreenRush Cannabis

Mt. Rainier #10 Terp Crystals

About this product

Mt. Rainier #10 Terp Crystals by GreenRush Cannabis

About this strain

Mt. Rainier

Mt. Rainier

As beautiful as the snowcapped mountain this strain was named after, the resinous Mt. Rainier hybrid was bred by RedEyed Genetics and hails from the Pacific Northwest. Northern Lights #5 meets White Lotus to create these frosty flowers that unleash scents of sweet citrus and fresh pine. This hybrid is great for daytime use, but don’t overdo it if you intend to stay functional and productive.

About this brand

GreenRush Cannabis is a WA i502 producer-processor located in the scenic Snohomish Valley. We produce a clean, sophisticated crop that has become a preferred brand for a number of top shops in Washington state known for our consistent terpene flavor, high quality, and deep impact. GreenRush Cannabis comes highly recommended by expert budtenders and is often back-ordered by each of our vendors. At this time, you can find Green Rush products in Washington State at these retailers: -- Seattle Cannabis Co. -- Bud Hut -- Local Roots -- Gold Bar Marijuana -- Loving Farms -- Puget Sound Marijuana -- Cascade Kropz Visit our website to find out which of our retail partners is nearest to you.