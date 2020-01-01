 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Space Queen Live Resin 1g

Space Queen Live Resin 1g

by Green Rush

Write a review
Green Rush Concentrates Solvent Space Queen Live Resin 1g

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen

Space Queen is a legendary hybrid created by famed breeder Vic High of BC Growers Association. A cross between Romulan and Cinderella 99, Space Queen presents a wide array of phenotypes, all of which possess great potency and some variation of a fruity aroma. The most sought after of these is a large, resinous, high-yielding plant that smells of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Space Queen tends to provide consumers with an intense, trippy, speedy buzz.

About this brand

Green Rush Logo