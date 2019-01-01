 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Green Shield

by Green Shield

$28.00MSRP

About this product

Green Shield is an organic processing aid, composed of FDA GRAS ingredients, that reduces the drying & curing process of cannabis and hemp down to approximately 24 hours, and results in virtually 0% product loss, higher cannabinoid & terpene profiles, an increased shelf life of 2+ years, & much more!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

About this brand

