Gelato Cake
by District Cannabis
1 gram
$20.00
Pickup 28.1 miles away
Holy Widow by Green Source Gardens
on February 22nd, 2020
This is a really unique strain. I bought several ounces in a row from Homegrown Apothecary in Portland OR. Fantastic citrus terpenes on the nose and flavor and a CBD rich strain to boot! Coming in at 15% THC and 6% CBD this flower is great for people who don't want to get too stoned but would like to enjoy nice flavor and CBD benefits. Would make a killer Ice Water Hash!