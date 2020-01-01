Green Source Gardens is committed to creating rich diversity in our soils which in turn will grow the highest quality medicine possible. In order to achieve a healthy biological soil ecosystem it requires a commitment to not disturbing the communities of soil life that thrive if left undisturbed. We understand the importance of poly-culture gardens where diverse plant species work in collaboration with one another to achieve their highest potential as medicine. Our gardens are planted with dynamic accumulators that increase aroma, vigor, potency, and overall health. Our methods are rooted in experience and influenced by research, including but not limited to the growing styles dictated by Bio-dynamics, Permaculture, indigenous agriculture, and love. It is time to promote agricultural practices that not only provide results but also heal and build soil. We are in need of understanding how the earth and cosmos create abundance that is everlasting. By engaging in practices that build healthy biological soil communities we begin to move towards a more promising future.