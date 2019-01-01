About this product
GT Surge Push - With 3 variable heat settings, the GT Push allows full control of flavor and vapor output GT Surge Draw - A breath actuated battery that reacts quickly and creates even heat for elevated flavor GT Surge Mini - The smallest and most compact battery in the market, the GT Mini is perfect for on-the-go vape users
About this brand
Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.