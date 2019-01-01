 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Torrch

Torrch

by Greentank

Write a review
Greentank Vaping Portable Vaporizers Torrch
Greentank Vaping Portable Vaporizers Torrch
Greentank Vaping Portable Vaporizers Torrch
Greentank Vaping Portable Vaporizers Torrch
Greentank Vaping Portable Vaporizers Torrch

About this product

The Torrch eliminates the need for big glass rigs, open flame blowtorches, and the other messy tools associated with traditional dabbing. Great for beginners that are interested in cannabis concentrates and are too intimidating to invest in all of the tools, and perfect for the experienced user looking for high quality and a taste unlike any concentrate vaporizer on the market. Built with Green Tank Ceramic Technology, zero exposed coil and a unique ceramic formulation deliver a pure, clean vapor every single time with no burnt taste. Built into the battery is a microchip controller called 6-second slow burn technology that heats the core at a slower, lower temperature which brings out those terpene profiles and full flavor expressions from your extract. We designed and engineered this device to bring out flavors that would make the extractor proud, and the end user blown away by the incredible taste and experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Greentank Logo
Greentank’s innovative, patent-pending ceramic core technology delivers the truest taste of the oil-based concentrates being vaporized. Our products deliver the best consumer vaping experience possible by eliminating the traditional exposure of the heating coil. Our coil is built right into the ceramic core, for a state of the art, even-chambered heating system creating the cleanest, most natural vapor output users demand.