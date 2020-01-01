My wife Shelley and I started the Green Vault a little over a year ago with the concept of starting our own business doing something that we love and to help people along the way. We want to make positive changes in our communities to help get rid of the negative taboo that marijuana has had for so many years due the absolute false and negative campaigns of the "War on Drugs" and "reefer madness." Our grow facility is in a small town located 25 minutes south of Olympia. We pride ourselves on having 90% local employment with 35% veterans. We want to give back to the community and we enjoy doing charitable work. This past year, we were able to donate funds and raise awareness for ALS, homeless shelters, breast cancer, Bikers Against Drunk Drivers, 22 Too Many, Grow for Vets, and Goodwill. We've also had several successful clothing and food drives.