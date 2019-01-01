 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
CannaFarm

by Greenhouse Games

Greenhouse Games Books & Games Games CannaFarm

About this product

Over 120+ Cannabis strains to breed and grow. More than 1.5 Million Hybrid Cannabis strains are possible! Build, create and decorate your very own Marijuana Farm. Your farm, your plants, your Dispensary! Each Cannabis strain can reach up to Quality level 20! Higher Quality buds can be turned into Cannabis Cookies, Brownies, Chocolates, Lollipops, Candy, Hash and even Shatter. Browse the Cannabis Strain Collection Book to keep track of all the strains you’ve collected and which you’ve yet to breed. Spectacular visuals and original soundtrack. Visit friends’ Farms and power up their plants! Use the Dispensary to sell Weed buds, Cookies, Brownies, Concentrates and other products to other players! (Level Restricted) Download here: Apple: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannafarm/id1242769779?mt=8 Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fsg.cannafarm Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07B9X6P7Q

About this strain

Afghani

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Ocimene

Afghani is a heavy indica strain named after its geographic origin, where the earliest varieties of cannabis are believed to have grown. Breeders worldwide have come to treasure Afghani for its heavy resin production which is passed on genetically. With a sweet, earthy aroma, Afghani delivers a deep, sedating relaxation and euphoria. Patients most commonly turn to this potent indica to treat insomnia, pain, and stress disorders.

