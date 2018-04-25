 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
$119.99MSRP

About this product

Using a revolutionary convection heating system, the FUSE AIR can heat up within just 15 seconds to optimal level. By placing the heating element under the chamber we are able to achieve a faster ramp up time, cleaner vaporization and dramatically improved airflow. This palm-fit vaporizer utilizes a glass air path through the mouthpiece with the perfect amount of draw resistance for a smoother hit. The built in LED display allows you customize your own temperature settings and monitor battery life.

Justarandomperson

I'm really surprised by the Fuse Air. This is my first dry herb vaporizer, and I really went back and forth on many of the varieties. I wanted something affordable, sub $150, with good quality and construction. I was really worried about buying online, and what the quality, return policy, etc. was like, and this was at my local head shop. It really helped to get my hands on a bunch. The Fuse has a really nice hand feel; it could fit in my shirt pocket. Comes with cleaning tools, does both wax and dry herb, easy cleaning, good battery life, and it charges with a micro USB. Very important. The previous Fuse model used a proprietary magnet charger. It was the same price as the Fuse Air, but that magnetic charger was such a turn off. One cat with a bad temper away from destroyed. I like it! The herb comes out brown, very little smoke - wouldn't even call it smoke, more like a wisp - and very little smell.

About this brand

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.