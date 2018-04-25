Justarandomperson on April 25th, 2018

I'm really surprised by the Fuse Air. This is my first dry herb vaporizer, and I really went back and forth on many of the varieties. I wanted something affordable, sub $150, with good quality and construction. I was really worried about buying online, and what the quality, return policy, etc. was like, and this was at my local head shop. It really helped to get my hands on a bunch. The Fuse has a really nice hand feel; it could fit in my shirt pocket. Comes with cleaning tools, does both wax and dry herb, easy cleaning, good battery life, and it charges with a micro USB. Very important. The previous Fuse model used a proprietary magnet charger. It was the same price as the Fuse Air, but that magnetic charger was such a turn off. One cat with a bad temper away from destroyed. I like it! The herb comes out brown, very little smoke - wouldn't even call it smoke, more like a wisp - and very little smell.