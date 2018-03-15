 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Cypress

by Greenhouse Products

Greenhouse Products Vaping Vape Pens Cypress
$49.99MSRP

Cypress features an all ceramic atomizer chamber which provides pure flavor and efficient atomization using an all translucent mouth tip for a super clean look, along with a flat surface ceramic heating coil to ensure consistent wax vaporization. The Cypress can heat up to 500 degrees in just 15 seconds.

Klynne427

I bought one and I am not a fan of it. When I take a puff it pulls all the wax out of the bowl part and up the sides of the glass chamber. It also does not hit.

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.