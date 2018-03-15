SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Cypress features an all ceramic atomizer chamber which provides pure flavor and efficient atomization using an all translucent mouth tip for a super clean look, along with a flat surface ceramic heating coil to ensure consistent wax vaporization. The Cypress can heat up to 500 degrees in just 15 seconds.
on March 15th, 2018
I bought one and I am not a fan of it. When I take a puff it pulls all the wax out of the bowl part and up the sides of the glass chamber. It also does not hit.