Fuse

by Greenhouse Products

Greenhouse Products Vaping Portable Vaporizers Fuse
$99.00MSRP

About this product

Fuse features a high strength aluminum shell and sleek ergonomic design with a magnetic charging connection on the bottom including an OLED screen to display temperature & time and a unique oven based heating chamber ensuring an optimal herb vaping experience.

About this brand

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.