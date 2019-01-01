About this product
Greenhouse Bubblers swipe some great characteristics from water pipes and traditional glass pipes. They have the convenient quality of being handheld and allow smooth hits. We have a variety of different sizes, colors and shapes sure to fit any style desired.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Greenhouse Products
Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.