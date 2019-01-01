 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Greenhouse Products

Greenhouse Glass Bubblers

About this product

Greenhouse Bubblers swipe some great characteristics from water pipes and traditional glass pipes. They have the convenient quality of being handheld and allow smooth hits. We have a variety of different sizes, colors and shapes sure to fit any style desired.

About this brand

Greenhouse Products Logo
Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.