Silicone Ashtray

by Greenhouse Products

Greenhouse Products Storage Concentrate Storage Silicone Ashtray

Greenhouse silicone ashtray's provides a simple option for dabbing & storage. This Silicone Concentrate tray features a large central bowl for holding various concentrates and products. The tray also has 3 notches on its edges. Made with quality food grade silicone. Measures 3.5" diameter. -Features 3 separate notches on the outside wall. -Made with quality food grade silicone. -Comes in 3 great colors.

About this brand

Greenhouse aims to deliver the best product experience possible. We strive create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that push the boundaries of vaporization and evolve the world of smoking. We build products that are not only more effective but also those that consumers can relate to: simple, pleasurable experiences. Greenhouse is proud to offer stylish, next-generation products that will deliver an unparalleled experience wherever life takes you.