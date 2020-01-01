Canvas to Reality | Puffer Jacket I Want My Roses
by Tango Hotel Collection
Everyone needs a go-to, cozy sweatshirt to curl up in, so go for one that's soft, smooth, and stylish. It's also perfect for cooler evenings! Bright Colors Soft Fabrics One Of A Kind • 50% cotton/50% polyester • Reduced pilling and softer air-jet spun yarn • Double-lined hood • 1x1 athletic rib knit cuffs and waistband with spandex • Double-needle stitching throughout • Front pouch pocket
