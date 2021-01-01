 Loading…

Hybrid

Orange Tree

by Greenline

Greenline Cannabis Flower Orange Tree
Greenline Cannabis Flower Orange Tree
Greenline Cannabis Flower Orange Tree

About this product

Orange Tree by Greenline

Greenline

Greenline Logo
Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent ‘Orange Tree’ and ‘Bananimal’ strains. Greenline’s philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care. We love our products, and we know you will too.

About this strain

Orange Tree

Orange Tree
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Orange Tree is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing 24k Gold and Orange Valley OG. This strain is popular among citrus lovers for its bold, orange flavors. When smoked, this strain envelops your senses in a sweet, orange aroma that will make you feel as if you're walking through an orange tree orchard. Orange Tree produces effects that are calming and relaxing. It's a popular strain choice among medical marijuana patients who suffer from symptoms of chronic pain. Orange Tree buds are usually small and come in a deep green shade with bright orange hairs.

