Hybrid

Strawberry Banana

by Greenline

Greenline Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
Greenline Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana
Greenline Cannabis Flower Strawberry Banana

About this product

About this brand

Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent 'Orange Tree' and 'Bananimal' strains. Greenline's philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care. We love our products, and we know you will too.

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica marijuana strain developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett's Banana Kush and the "Strawberry" phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

