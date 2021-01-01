 Loading…

Hybrid

Wedding Cake

by Greenline

Greenline Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake
Greenline Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake
Greenline Cannabis Flower Wedding Cake

Greenline is an award-winning licensed cannabis cultivation company based in Monterey, CA. We are the original creators of the super-potent 'Orange Tree' and 'Bananimal' strains. Greenline's philosophy is simply stated: Provide the highest quality cannabis for medical and recreational use at a reasonable price point. Our three head growers alone bring over 70 years of experience and innovation, allowing us to provide some of the finest top-shelf cannabis. All of our cannabis is grown hydroponically with the utmost precision and care. We love our products, and we know you will too.

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a potent indica-hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cherry Pie with Girl Scout Cookies. Wedding Cake provides relaxing and euphoric effects that calm the body and mind. This strain features a rich and tangy flavor profile with undertones of earthy pepper. Medical marijuana patients choose Wedding Cake to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, insomnia and appetite loss. Consumers with a low THC tolerance should enjoy this strain with an extra slice of care due to its high THC content. Wedding Cake has soared in popularity over the years and was named Leafly Strain of the Year in 2019. Fun fact: In Canada, this strain is known as Pink Cookies.

