Indica

Corleone Kush

by GreenPharms Extracts

Corleone Kush

Corleone Kush

Corleone Kush
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Linalool

Corleone Kush is a mostly indica hybrid cannaibs strain that, like its fictional Godfather namesake, is definitely powerful. Its sour citrus aroma with darker notes of incense is telling of its Pre-98 Bubba Kush and SFV OG Kush genetics. This potent strain flowers in 8 weeks and produces dense flowers. Its heavy indica properties make Corleone Kush an ideal choice for pain relief and insomnia, though its potency may bring on more sativa-like energetic effects for some consumers.

