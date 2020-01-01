 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Crescendo RBx1

by GreenPharms Extracts

GreenPharms Extracts Cannabis Flower Crescendo RBx1

About this product

About this strain

Crescendo RBx1

Crescendo RBx1

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Crescendo  crosses Chemdog, I-95, and Mandarin Cookies to create this THC-dominant hybrid. Its terpene profile produces sweet, earthy, and citrus aromas with gassy, kushy, and sweet cookie dough flavors. Buds are large in size and mostly green with purple accents.

 

About this brand

