 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sunshine Daydream Shatter 1g

Sunshine Daydream Shatter 1g

by GreenPharms Extracts

Write a review
GreenPharms Extracts Concentrates Solvent Sunshine Daydream Shatter 1g

About this product

Sunshine Daydream Shatter 1g by GreenPharms Extracts

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sunshine Daydream

Sunshine Daydream

From Bodhi Seeds comes Sunshine Daydream, an indica-dominant cross between Appalachia and Bubbashine (a Bubba Kush and Blue Moonshine hybrid). Its flavors are an elaborate blend of tangy diesel and fruit, accented by sweet berry undertones. A descendant of Bubba Kush, Sunshine Daydream is a potently psychoactive indica that brings relief to pain, nausea, inflammation, and other conditions that benefit from THC-rich strains. 

About this brand

GreenPharms Extracts Logo