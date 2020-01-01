About this product

Bubba Remedy - Hybrid Bubba Remedy is a Bubba Kush cross from the line of OG Kush (Bubba Kush x Remedy) Focused | Relaxing | Happy Grown in San Jose California GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS: Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!