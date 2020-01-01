 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Cherry OG CBD Hemp Flower

Cherry OG CBD Hemp Flower

by GreenPost CBD

Write a review
GreenPost CBD Cannabis Flower Cherry OG CBD Hemp Flower

$35.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Cherry OG - Hybrid Cherry OG is a multiple award-winning strain that took years to develop, making it highly sought after. The terpene profile is mostly sweet berries but it is backed by subtle earthy notes. GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS: Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry OG

Cherry OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors. 

About this brand

GreenPost CBD Logo
Premium CBD