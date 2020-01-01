About this product
Cherry OG - Hybrid Cherry OG is a multiple award-winning strain that took years to develop, making it highly sought after. The terpene profile is mostly sweet berries but it is backed by subtle earthy notes. GreenPost’s Premium CBD Product line -Full Spectrum -Size: Eighth (3.5 Grams) -100% Organic -MADE IN THE US . -Less Than 0.3% THC HYBRID STRAIN BENEFITS: Hybrid strains can help manage body pain. It lifts mood and manages depression. Each hybrid strain has slightly a different chemotype and thus, slightly different effects, depending on a person’s chemistry. You get a balance of both cerebral effect and physical!
About this strain
Cherry OG
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Cherry OG by Emerald Triangle Seeds is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by combining Cherry Thai, Afghani, and Lost Coast OG genetics. Cherry OG delivers full-body euphoria alongside high-flying cerebral lucidity. While its name sets expectations of a fruity cherry aroma, this strain can sometimes express more sour and diesel-like flavors.